Dynamax Suicune Battle Weekend Comes to Pokémon GO

Suicune features in a Dynamax Battle Weekend, inviting Pokémon GO trainers to team up to defeat Dynamax Suicune in difficult Max Battles.

Pokémon GO continues to roll out the Dynamax forms of the Legendary Beasts of Johto. First up was Entei, and now, it's time for Suicune. Let's get into the details of this new event which will bring Dynamax Suicune to Max Battles for a full weekend.

Here's what's happening for the Dynamax Suicune Max Battle Weekend event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, May 10, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, May 10, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Dynamax Suicune debuts in Max Battles. These will be five-star Max Battles happening all weekend. Dynamax Suicune can be encountered in its Shiny form.

Dynamax Suicune debuts in Max Battles. These will be five-star Max Battles happening all weekend. Dynamax Suicune can be encountered in its Shiny form. Event bonuses: Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600 Power Spots will refresh more frequently 8× Max Particles from Power Spots 1/4 adventuring distance to receive Max Particles: For this bonus to apply, Trainers must first collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu. Trainers can collect Max Particles via the Nearby menu each day by exploring. Adventure Sync can help make sure your distance counts! Keep an eye on the Nearby menu for the icon that shows when Max Particles are ready to collect. The following bonus will be active from Monday, May 5, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time: 3/4 Max Particle cost for unlocking and powering up Max Moves Pokémon GO Web Store – Dynamax Suicune Max Battle Weekend Ultra Box: A Dynamax Suicune Max Battle Weekend Ultra Box will be available on the Pokémon GO Web Store for US$9.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency)! The deal will feature a Max Mushroom and seven Max Particle Packs to prepare you for encounters with Dynamax Suicune!

Timed Research: A free Timed Research will be released featuring encountered with Dynamax Pokémon. Niantic writes: "There will be a free Timed Research opportunity available to Trainers starting Monday, May 5, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. local time. Complete the Timed Research to encounter a Dynamax Grookey to round out your battle team when you take on Dynamax Suicune! Timed Research tasks will also award Grookey Candy, Max Particles, and more to help power up your battle team. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time."

A free Timed Research will be released featuring encountered with Dynamax Pokémon. Niantic writes:

