Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Reveals Paradox Pack DLC

Two new characters and more are coming to Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, as the Paradox Pack DLC will be released this Tuesday

Article Summary Paradox Pack DLC for Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon drops this Tuesday, featuring new characters and stages.

Play as The Enchantress or Chester, each with unique abilities and strategies.

Explore new relics, items, and hats, plus enhanced mod support exclusively for PC players.

Face new challenges, bosses, and stages like The Lost City and Explodatorium.

Yacht Club Games has new content coming out this week for Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, as a new DLC pack will be out this Tuesday. The Paradox Pack will bring with it two new playable characters, mod support for those who love to mess with the coding, two new stages, and a plethora of other new additions to the game. We have the latest trailer and info from the devs here, as it will be out on all platforms on August 13, 2024.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon – Paradox Pack

New Playable Characters: The Enchantress: Cold, brilliant, and pulsing with vile power, the Enchantress is a preternatural force in the Pocket Dungeon! Spend 2 HP to unleash attacks in all directions and watch the chaos unfold. Chester: Poured in a beaker or stuffed in a bag, Chester's always got the swag! This traveling salesman gets VIP access to Chester Chests in the Pocket Dungeon, and haggles Relics down to low, low prices.

New Battles, Boons, and Bosses: Hmmm… There are some familiar faces traversing the Pocket Dungeon. Keep your wits as sharp as your shovel as you encounter these powerful foes.

Hmmm… There are some familiar faces traversing the Pocket Dungeon. Keep your wits as sharp as your shovel as you encounter these powerful foes. New Relics, Items, and Hats: Chester has "found" a trove of new Relics and items to aid you on your quest. While you're at it, stop by Mr. Hat's Fancy Shop to check out new, run-modifying headpieces.

Chester has "found" a trove of new Relics and items to aid you on your quest. While you're at it, stop by Mr. Hat's Fancy Shop to check out new, run-modifying headpieces. Mod Support: PC players rejoice! Mod support allows you to add your own content to the game and share it with the community. (This feature is available only for the PC version of the game.)

PC players rejoice! Mod support allows you to add your own content to the game and share it with the community. (This feature is available only for the PC version of the game.) New Side Room Challenges & Shops: Survive waves of enemies, clear out puzzles, and put your Pocket Dungeon prowess to the test with challenging themed rooms! Upgrade your Item arsenal at the new Armorer's Shop and pick up suspiciously-priced Relics at Tief's Shady Shop. No refunds!

Survive waves of enemies, clear out puzzles, and put your Pocket Dungeon prowess to the test with challenging themed rooms! Upgrade your Item arsenal at the new Armorer's Shop and pick up suspiciously-priced Relics at Tief's Shady Shop. No refunds! New Stages: Brave two new stages – The Lost City and the Explodatorium, both teeming with new enemies and level hazards.

Brave two new stages – The Lost City and the Explodatorium, both teeming with new enemies and level hazards. Cheats GALORE: Dig deeper into the paradox with secret quests and cheat codes. Uncover them all and bend the rules to your advantage!

Dig deeper into the paradox with secret quests and cheat codes. Uncover them all and bend the rules to your advantage! New Features, Quality of Life Improvements & More: Enjoy a save point system, new level order, Random Knight & Shuffle Knight in VS battle, locking seeds, the Turbo Key, and even a purrfectly enigmatic secret playable character!

