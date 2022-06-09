Shuckle Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2022
Adventure Week has come to Pokémon GO. This Fossil-themed even focused heavily on 7KM Gift Eggs and introduces Amaura, Tyrunt, Shiny Archen, and Shiny Tirtouga into the game. In addition to this wave of new content, Adventure Week also brings in a new slate of Tier Three raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Shuckle in Tier Three raids during the event.
Top Shuckle Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Shuckle counters as such:
- Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump
- Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Shadow Sharpedo: Waterfall, Hydro Pump
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shuckle with efficiency.
- Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer
- Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Empoleon: Metal Claw, Hydro Cannon
- Burn Drive Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb
- Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb
- Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Archeops: Steel Wing, Ancient Power
- Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Shuckle is the only Tier Three raid that cannot be defeated by solo Trainers. Don't be surprised by Shuckle's low CP. Its defense is through the roof. You'll need two Trainers at minimum and it'll be a fight. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
Shuckle can be encountered in its Shiny form, but its rate is unknown, leading some to believe that it likely has the base rate of one in 500.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!