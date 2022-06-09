Shuckle Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2022

Adventure Week has come to Pokémon GO. This Fossil-themed even focused heavily on 7KM Gift Eggs and introduces Amaura, Tyrunt, Shiny Archen, and Shiny Tirtouga into the game. In addition to this wave of new content, Adventure Week also brings in a new slate of Tier Three raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Shuckle in Tier Three raids during the event.

Top Shuckle Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Shuckle counters as such:

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Sharpedo: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shuckle with efficiency.

Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer

Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Empoleon: Metal Claw, Hydro Cannon

Burn Drive Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Archeops: Steel Wing, Ancient Power

Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shuckle is the only Tier Three raid that cannot be defeated by solo Trainers. Don't be surprised by Shuckle's low CP. Its defense is through the roof. You'll need two Trainers at minimum and it'll be a fight. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Shuckle can be encountered in its Shiny form, but its rate is unknown, leading some to believe that it likely has the base rate of one in 500.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!