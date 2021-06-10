Side Effect Indie Exploration Game Coming To Steam In Spring 2022

Independent single-person video game developer justLukass has announced that their indie game Side Effect will be launching on Steam in the Spring of next year. A first-person game where you explore a wasted landscape with the help of your animal companions and fight pollution, Side Effect has been developed in Slovakia by just one person.

In Side Effect, you play as a fox in a landscape that is terrorized by humans and their collective litter and pollution. Together with a mass of animal companions, your goal is to fight back by cleaning up the otherwise-beautiful environment that the humans have trashed. With this kind of conservationist message, it's quite easy to see that the developer has at least one eye on the future of the planet.

From the press release for this game by justLukass:

In this first person exploration game you will discover how pollution started and how it can be stopped one garbage at a time. Land and water are littered by used plastic, paper and glass products while air consists of very dense smog. Along the way you will meet many wild animals which suffer from this pollution. Some of them lost their friends and others lost families. Each animal offers you their pollution story about how it all started and how it is for them to live in such an environment. Make new friends with animals and together clean up the nature from trash and smog once and for all.

You can watch the video teaser trailer on Youtube by clicking the video below, and click this link to go to the game's page on the Steam Store. In the meantime, are you excited to see Side Effect finally get released next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!