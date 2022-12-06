Side-Scrolling RPG Tsurugihime Announced For Release In 2024

Indie developer and publisher Fahrenheit 213 Inc. revealed their latest game, Tsurugihime, which will be coming out sometime in 2024. The game was revealed during INDIE Live Expo Winter 2022, as they showed off this new side-scrolling action RPG that has been given a beautifully crafted 3D world. The game will have you taking a journey with your character that will eventually end in a battle that will take place in 100 days. How you end up there will be through a series of choices and battles along the way that ultimately will decide the character's fate. Enjoy the latest trailer below!

"The ultimate battle is in 100 days, and it is up to the player to decide how to live those final days. Built upon the classic genre of side-scrolling action RPG, "craft" anything from battles, customizing, exploration, story, and even your "sister." This is the first game from the former creative producer of Fate/Grand Order, Yosuke Shiokawa, since becoming independent. Together with character designer Kuroboshi Kouhaku and composer Takeharu Ishimoto, we are aiming for release on Steam in 2024 with this team. The player can live however they want until the day of the ultimate battle. Become stronger through repeated battles, chose to challenge powerful enemies, or spend time in peace without fighting. A game with multiple endings where your days decide the outcome. Find YOUR best way to live each day and "craft" your own path to victory."

"Battles in Tsurugihime are supported by the protagonist's beloved sister, her only family. Pure and innocent, she can be royal or rebellious, depending on how the player interacts. She may become curious or a passionate scholar. Characters are designed by Kouhaku Kuroboshi, who has worked on Summon Night, Kino's Journey, and SAO Alternative, and music direction is led by composer Takeharu Ishimoto (The World Ends with You, Kingdom Hearts)."