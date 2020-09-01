Silver Dagger, A New Game By Bezier Games, Unveiled For October

Bezier Games, a tabletop game company based out of Louisville, Kentucky, has announced today the unveiling of a new game in the Silver series of card games. Silver Dagger is slated to be officially released in October of this year and is already available for preorder on Bezier Games' website alongside the rest of the games in the series.

According to the press release for Silver Dagger, the upcoming fourth game in the Silver card game series has added some new twists in the form of uniquely-new mechanics for the game experience:

In Silver Dagger you'll find 14 all new roles & abilities, some of which will have you changing up the direction of game play as part of your overall strategy! Both the Dagger token and the #11 Reverser will allow you to do this – extremely helpful when there are threatening Zombies approaching your village! The #4 Zombies in Silver Dagger are an interesting twist in this particular deck – they are almost impossible to discard, even in matching sets! Once they become faceup in a village, they are able to be given to the previous player in the rotation; you'll be scrambling for a Reverser once your neighbor reveals one!

There are twelve other mechanics added into Silver Dagger, and as such it's a lot to mention in one article. However, this game looks to be a really fun time if you're into this series! The Silver Dagger game, alongside the rest of the Silver series as a whole, is available for preorder for $70.00 USD. If you wish to try the game before buying it, you can download the Silver game app on iOS or Android for free. Are you interested in this game? Let us know in the comments below!