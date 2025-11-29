Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Goodwin Games, quite a ride, Silver Lining Interactive

Silver Lining Interactive To Publish Biking Horror Game Quite a Ride

Silver Lining Interactive annoucned this past week they will be publishing the upcoming horror survival biking game Quite a Ride

Article Summary Silver Lining Interactive will publish Quite a Ride, a survival horror biking game by Goodwin Games.

Pedal through a fog-shrouded world pursued by relentless horrors and cryptic phone messages.

Explore haunting, shifting environments and manage your bike, phone, and energy to survive.

Global player progress unlocks new locations, secrets, and evolving mysteries over time.

Indie game publisher Silver Lining Interactive revealed they've picked up the publishing duties for the new biking survival game, Quite a Ride. Developed by Goodwin Games, this game will have you peddling through the foggy areas of a random town to figure out what new, shifting horror has consumed everything. You'll do so with a mobile phone, a radio, a crowbar, and your own wits as you try to uncover the truth of what's happened. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game will probably be released sometime in 2026.

Quite a Ride

How far can you ride before the fog swallows you whole? It was supposed to be a simple trip to your friend's house, but a strange chain of events led to the anomaly. The road is deserted. The fog is unnaturally thick. The trees whisper in the wind. Your phone buzzes with cryptic messages from an unknown sender. And something, or someone, is hunting you. Trapped in this shifting twilight, your only hope is your bicycle. Pedal through changing countryside landscapes, uncover hidden laboratories, and evade the monstrous beings that emerge from the fog, their footsteps always just behind you. Explore a shifting, misty environment, manage your phone's limited battery -charged only when you ride – survive, and decipher eerie clues to escape the endless nightmare.

Bicycle Survival: Keep pedalling to stay ahead of the horrors lurking in the fog. Stop for too long, and you may not escape.

Keep pedalling to stay ahead of the horrors lurking in the fog. Stop for too long, and you may not escape. Mysterious Phone: A cryptic silhouette lives in your phone, sending messages that may help… or deceive you.

A cryptic lives in your phone, sending messages that may help… or deceive you. Shifting World: Explore an ever-changing road filled with strange labs, abandoned towns and disturbing discoveries.

Explore an ever-changing road filled with strange labs, abandoned towns and disturbing discoveries. Limited Battery: Your phone's battery drains over time but recharges only when you ride. Manage your energy wisely. The phone is the key to survival.

Your phone's battery drains over time but recharges only when you ride. Manage your energy wisely. The phone is the key to survival. Don't Look Back: The thing that chases you is always near. You can hear it. You can feel it. But if you look at it…

The thing that chases you is always near. You can hear it. You can feel it. But if you look at it… Collective Progress: Players' collective global efforts can change the environment, unlocking new locations, hidden characters and secret quests over time.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!