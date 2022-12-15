Sins Of A Solar Empire 2 Receives New Early Access Update

Indie developer and publisher Stardock has released a new update for Sins Of A Solar Empire 2 as the game is still in Early Access. This particular update adds the TEC Rebel faction, a much-needed addition to the system as you are now able to play as a totally new group to change things up. They have also added new and updated game systems to the mix, additional units for you to send out, a random map, and more. We got more notes below as the update is now available.

"Players have previously been able to play as the TEC Loyalist faction, but now they can also access the TEC Rebel faction with an expanded roster to bring into battle for both sides. There are new capital ships, including the Marza Dreadnought, Dunov Battlecruiser, and the Sova Carrier, as well as a new frigate: the Neruda Envoy."

"In addition to the new faction and units, this update introduces a new culture system. This mechanic allows the TEC to spread their influence via Broadcast Centers, Envoys, and Trade Networks. These structures help accelerate commercial growth, improve neutral party relations, sabotage enemy forces, and more. If the enemy occupies opposing space, the structures there can even inspire the people to revolt, causing a rebellion that will threaten their hold. This is a glimpse at how Sins of a Solar Empire 2 evolves asymmetrical gameplay and more will be shown as other factions and systems are added."

"Based on player feedback, the research system has been updated so it's easier to see the full research tree. Technologies are now split into Military and Civilian tiers, which require a certain number of research labs to unlock. Once a tier is unlocked, players can research all the subjects under that tier. The research screen UI has also been updated to make the various subjects easier to view."