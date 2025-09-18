Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sam Eng, Skate Story

Skate Story Will Now Be Released On Nintendo Switch 2

Skate Story has been confirmed for a Nintendo Switch 2 release alongside the already confirmed PC and console, but no date confirmed

Article Summary Skate Story confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2, joining PC and PS5 releases, with a 2025 launch window.

Play as a glass demon on a quest to skate to the moon in a surreal, underworld-themed skate adventure.

Experience hypnotic beats by Blood Cultures and master over 70+ skate tricks through nine levels.

Customize your deck, defeat demons, and unlock new gear while exploring ritualistic, psychedelic landscapes.

Developer Sam Eng and publisher Devolver Digital have confirmed that Skate Story will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. The team already confirmed the game would be coming out on PC and PS5, so adding the Switch to the list is no big deal at the moment. What they failed to do was give it a release date, as it still says "2025" with no added info. In any case, enjoy the latest trailer!

Skate Story

You are a demon in the Underworld, made out of glass and pain. The Devil has given you a skateboard with a simple deal: Skate to the Moon and swallow it — and you shall be freed. Ollie, kickflip, and grind your way through the ash and smoke of The Emptylands as you take on a seemingly impossible quest. Learn to master your weight and motion to conquer the weeping concrete. Savour the ritualistic beauty as you set your feet to pop a perfect kickflip. Skate fast to destroy vicious demons, help a forgetful frog, and save other tortured souls on your journey from fragile beginner to a hardened skater. Push through hell and discover The Devil's greatest weakness: humility, perseverance, and a disgustingly sweet backside tailslide. All you need is your skateboard.

Hypnotic Beats for Demonic Streets: Cruise through The Underworld to a psychedelic soundtrack by enigmatic New York artist Blood Cultures, and additional tracks by John Fio.

Cruise through The Underworld to a psychedelic soundtrack by enigmatic New York artist Blood Cultures, and additional tracks by John Fio. Stylish Street Skating Adventure: Skate through nine layers of The Underworld. Cruise through streets and surreal landscapes full of waxed ledges, unholy gaps, and tortured demons. Push your way through precarious paths and shred freeform skate spots. Discover and create your own challenges as you explore the world and master your board.

Skate through nine layers of The Underworld. Cruise through streets and surreal landscapes full of waxed ledges, unholy gaps, and tortured demons. Push your way through precarious paths and shred freeform skate spots. Discover and create your own challenges as you explore the world and master your board. Succumb To The Beauty of The Board: Sell your soul for decks, wheels, and trucks to keep your skating fresh. Over 70+ skate tricks to progress and improve. Complete skate trials to level up, learn new tricks, and get new gear. Destroy vicious demons with your 360 flip… or at least impress them.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!