Skitty, Delcatty, & Tsareena V From Japanese Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts

The Japanese-language Pokémon TCG continues to reveal cards from its September 2021 set. Fusion Arts, a Mew-themed set, will introduce Fusion as the third Battle Style, adding to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon. The set will also be the first major expansion to feature V-UNION cards. V-UNION cards, which will debut as Black Star Promos in their own collection boxes ahead of the release of Fusion Arts, are four different cards that come together as one piece of artwork that will be playable as a single card. For fans of the English-language Pokémon TCG, these reveals are notable because these cards are expected to appear in November 2021's English-language Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike.

Tsareena gets its first Pokémon-V here. This floral card is all pinks and greens, showcasing this Grass-type ultimate evolution of Bounsweet in an intense kick pose. We don't yet know if there will be a Full Art or Alternate Art version of this card.

What caught my eye about this reveal is the Skitty and Delcatty cards. Of course, these are going to be cards that collectors see over and over as common pulls, but I personally feel that it's not just the Ultra Rares, Full Arts, and Secret Rares that make the full impression of a set, but also the common artwork. This Delcatty in particular uses such vibrant and clear colors, delivering a depiction of Delcatty that makes me want to get out a Poké Ball and throw.

Stay tuned for more Fusion Arts and likely Fusion Strike reveals soon. I'm particularly excited to see the variants of the Mew cards. We know that we're getting a Mew Pokémon-V and VMAX, so it's very likely that we'll get Full Art and Rainbow Rare Mews. Imagine, though, if we get an Alternate Art Mew? Celebrations will already be a Mew chase with the Gold Shiny Mew, so I can just imagine how an Alternate Art Mew would set the Pokémon TCG community ablaze.