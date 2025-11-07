Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Skopje ‘83

Skopje '83 Unveils New Launch Trailer With Release

Check out the official launch trailer for Skopje ‘83, as the comic book FPS has been released on Steam and the Epic Games Store

Article Summary Skopje ‘83, a comic book-style FPS roguelite, is now available on Steam and Epic Games Store.

Survive seven days in a mutated city, battling hordes and unraveling a deep conspiracy.

Upgrade weapons, scavenge loot, and use the customizable DOM bus as your mobile base.

Enjoy dynamic level design and chaotic co-op gameplay in a retro-futuristic Balkan setting.

Indie game developer Dark-1 and publisher PM Studios dropped a new launch trailer for Skopje '83 as the game has been released today. This is a one final look at the game to get you to check out the first-person shooter title that's been given roguelike mechanics and a comic book appearance. Enjoy the trailer as the game is out on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Skopje '83

Welcome to the doomed city of Skopje '83! You have just seven days to survive before a cataclysmic bomb strike ends everything. This isn't your traditional survival game; it's a frantic, roguelite race against the clock. Plunge into the chaos with your friends to confront terrifying abominations and unravel a deep-seated conspiracy woven into the city's ruins. Every death brings you back stronger – using scavenged loot and hard-earned blueprints – to push deeper into the mystery. Master your surroundings & weapons, and make every high-stakes run count before the ultimate deadline arrives. Oh, and keep DOM close, that bus is your key asset for a successful run!

Loot, craft, survive: Take down the hordes of mutated abominations, gather resources and enhance your weaponry with blueprints that remain with you between runs.

A Bus Called DOM: No matter how hostile the outside world is, you always have your mobile base in the form of DOM, the bus where you can not only drive around the city, but also upgrade yourself, craft weapons and useful items! Not to mention that DOM will also store your precious loot after each run!

Dynamic world: Every time you die and come back, the city is changed. Enemies spawn in different locations, the loot changes, and you have to kill your way through the city again. Different roads lead to different challenges.

A mystery to uncover: Skopje has its own unique way of revealing its secrets, with engrossing environmental storytelling that pulls you into a world of alternate history Balkans, occult dealings, retro-futuristic science and more!

Built for Co-op: Played best with friends. The more you bring, the wilder it gets and the deeper the chaos (and story) goes.

