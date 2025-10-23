Posted in: Blumhouse Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eyes Out, Sleep Awake

Sleep Awake Confirmed For Early December Launch

Blumhouse Games has confirmed the official launch date for the horror game Sleep Awake, as the game will arrive in early December

Article Summary Sleep Awake launches this December or PC, PS5, and XSX|S, bringing psychedelic horror to gamers.

Experience a first-person journey battling sleep and death across a devastated future city.

Survive cultists, solve mysterious puzzles, and navigate reality-bending environments as Katja.

Immersive audio by Robin Finck and stunning visuals create a hypnotic, unsettling horror experience.

Blumhouse Games and developer Eyes Out have confirmed the launch date for their next horror title, Sleep Awake. After having already released a free demo for people to try, the full version of the game has been confirmed for December 2, 2025, for PC via Steam, PS5, and XSX|S. Along with the news comes a new trailer, which we have for you here, as we get a better look at how the final version of the game will play at launch.

Sleep Awake

Sleep Awake is an immersive first-person psychedelic horror narrative experience that explores the realm between sleep and death. In a desperate attempt to remain awake, the denizens of the last known city on Earth are reaching a panic crisis of reckless experiments in their effort to avoid The HUSH, the inexplicable disappearance of those who sleep. Playing as Katja, you must survive the devotees of various depraved death cults and desperately try to stay awake. Solve the puzzles of this mysterious world while avoiding the grasp of the death cults in an attempt to shatter the horrors of the past. Led by Cory Davis (Spec Ops: The Line) and Robin Finck (Nine Inch Nails), Sleep Awake combines FMV sequences with psychedelic visuals, blurring boundaries between reality and imagination.

A Psychedelic Trip of the Senses: Immersive and vibrant. A gorgeous visualization of a terrifying reality caught between the crumbling physical world and a symbolic otherworldly realm.

Immersive and vibrant. A gorgeous visualization of a terrifying reality caught between the crumbling physical world and a symbolic otherworldly realm. Struggle Between Oblivion and the Waking World: Katja confronts the grief of having lost her family to The Swell in the disaster-ravaged city of The Crush where the only fate worse than death… is sleep.

Katja confronts the grief of having lost her family to The Swell in the disaster-ravaged city of The Crush where the only fate worse than death… is sleep. Unique and Deeply Unsettling Horror Gameplay: Explore and solve the puzzles of a distorted reality. Survive harrowing enemy encounters through challenging stealth, survival, and chase sequences.

Explore and solve the puzzles of a distorted reality. Survive harrowing enemy encounters through challenging stealth, survival, and chase sequences. Arresting Audio Experience: Hypnotic evil from Robin Finck of Nine Inch Nails.

