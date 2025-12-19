Posted in: Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Merge Games, Smalland, Smalland: Survive The Wilds

Smalland: Survive the Wilds Releases The Yuletide Update

Smalland: Survive the Wilds has released the Yuletide Update this week, givign you a bunch of Christmas-specific things for free

Article Summary Smalland: Survive the Wilds gets festive with the new Yuletide Update, live now for all players.

Embark on a holiday quest to help Santa recover lost presents and earn an exclusive seasonal reward.

Decorate bases with new holiday items like charms, wreaths, sauna, and hot tub, plus expanded DIY options.

Update introduces useful structures such as the Butcher Table, Gatherer Table, Mining Cart, and Wood Stash.

Merge Games and Maximum Entertainment have brought the holiday season to Smalland: Survive The Wilds, as they released the new Yuletide Update. This is what you would expect for a holiday update as you have cosmetics, decorations, special holiday-themed things to do, and more. You can read the details below as the content is available now when you update the game.

Yuletide Update

The Yuletide Update centers on an all-new main quest, where players will need to help Santa retrieve his lost presents. Following clues sprinkled across the world, players will embark on a treasure hunt to recover gifts scattered throughout the wilds and guarded by formidable creatures. Once all gifts have been found and delivered to their rightful recipients, players will return to Santa to receive a special, exclusive reward commemorating their heroic holiday efforts. To celebrate the season, the update introduces a festive set of new decorative items, perfect for transforming player bases into cozy holiday retreats. Newly added décor includes:

Charms

Wreaths

Sauna

Hot Tub

This update also debuts a selection of new structures, adding depth and utility to resource gathering and settlement management. These include:

Butcher Table

Gatherer Table

Mining Cart

Wood Stash

Whether players are hunting down Santa's lost treasures or upgrading their settlements with new utilities and decorations, there's something for every Smallfolk this Holiday Season.

Smalland: Survive the Wilds

