Outbreak Island Receives New Developer Diary Video

HypeTrain Digital and Tiny Magicians have released a brand new developer diary for Outbreak Island, introducing players to the game. This video shows off some of the more distinguishing features that you'll find throughout the island and what separates it from that of other survival sims. We get a sample of how the basic gameplay will work out as you walk around the place avoiding the undead, as the team talks about the creation and development of this dynamic open-world title. All while you do a little detective work in the mix to figure out what's going on and how things got the way that they are. All while staying alive. Enjoy the video down at the bottom as the game will be coming to Steam's Early Access sometime in Q3 2022.

A mysterious experiment drove the population of Erlsen Island crazy. The authorities have isolated the region from the outside world and sealed «the incident». As a detective Howard Chapman, you secretly arrive on the island to look into the cause of the accident. There is no way back. All that remains is to survive and investigate. Search for the evidence, analyze what you gather, find out what happened in this cryptic place, and save your own life. Camera is your main ally. Distract the infected using a flash. Keep track of the situation from a distance to observe the behaviour of local inhabitants. Shoot everything suspicious to obtain evidence and investigate the accident.

Craft weapons and improve your equipment. Find and extract food and medicine.

Move around stealthily or fight face-to-face.

Survive under the burning sun or in the pouring rain, on a clear day or at a foggy night.

Study evidence to learn the causes of the outbreak and find the culprit.