Snoopy Comes To Cats & Soup For Special Holiday Event

Neowiz has a brand new event happening in their mobile game Cats & Soup right now featuring the classic Peanuts character Snoopy! This is one of those rare events in which they have allowed the character, along with Woodstock, to appear for a limited time in celebration of the holidays. The people who run the franchise are a bit picky when it comes to who and what appears in different things, from commercials all the way down to merch. So to see both of these characters pop into a mobile title like those, even for a limited time, is pretty cool to see. You can read more about the event down below, as well as check out the latest trailer for it at the bottom, as the event will run until January 18th, 2023.

"Looks like the kitty's busy getting ready to greet some guests! Who will be visiting the cats' forest? Over there! Look at the shadow! And a red-colored doghouse? As you can easily guess, Cats & Soup and Snoopy collaboration is on the way! An event celebrating this collaboration will begin today, December 19, through January 18. Event tokens, or 'cookies,' can be earned by completing daily missions such as selling dishes and logging in each day. Users can cash in their cookies to obtain collaboration-related items such as cooking facility skins where cats and Snoopy are together, timer skins, and lamps that feature Snoopy's face. Christmas-themed lamps, costume pieces, and Cat Tower decor items are also included in the list of items. Three seasonally themed packages will also be available: Snoopy dolls in Santa costumes, fireplaces, sofas, and more will be included in the Cat Tower Decor package. Players will have the opportunity to collect Snoopy-themed items and pieces of the Snoopy costume throughout the duration of this event."