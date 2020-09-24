Snorlax Comes To Pokémon Café Mix For A New Event

A brand new update from The Pokémon Company has launched a special Snorlax event in Pokémon Café Mix this week. The update has now made it so Trainers can group up with up to 30 others to complete challenging team events, giving them a better advantage to completing them. To celebrate this new team function, Snorlax is now available as a "very hungry recruitable staff member" in the game as a special event will be running from now until October 8th 2020 for you to participate in. We have more details here about what's been added to this new event.

Form Your Team

You can create your own team for the cost of 300 golden acorns. When you create a team, you become the team captain. You can form a team with your existing friends, but this is also a great opportunity to branch out and become friends with other players as well.

Cool New Bonuses

To celebrate the Pokémon Café Mix update, players who start their own team can pick up a nice bonus for a limited time: For every team member you recruit, you will earn 300 golden acorns (up to 10,000 golden acorns). In addition, the shop has a special Team Order Pack—which you can purchase with real-world money—that contains Snorlax Maniac Pikachu.

Pokémon Café Mix: Hungry Snorlax

And yes, Pokémon Café Mix's first team event sees a snack-craving Snorlax visiting your café. By working with your team members from September 24 through October 8, 2020, you can raise Snorlax's satisfaction level by serving it tasty dishes and convince it to join your staff. Snorlax's Café Skill can clear Pokémon icons and gimmicks below, potentially making it very useful in completing tricky puzzles. Once this event ends, you can look forward to more team events in the future.