Solasta II Will Release a New Steam Next Fest Demo

Solasta II has confirmed that a free demo will be available during Steam Next Fest, giving you a chance to team up and explore a bit

Article Summary Solasta II demo available during Steam Next Fest, explore Neokos with four party heroes.

Dive into the mystery in Tor Wen, encountering various enemies in expansive environments.

Create a party and explore Neokos, driven by a quest tied to family legacy.

Inspired by TTRPGs, Solasta II delivers classic gameplay and lets you shape your journey.

Indie game developer and publisher Tactical Adventures confirmed that Solasta II will have a free demo to play during Steam Next Fest. According to the team, you'll be able to explore a few areas of the Neokos continent, where you'll encounter a number of enemies across a large expanse. You'll have access to the big four party heroes, as you can choose from a Paladin, Rogue, Sorcerer, and Fighter/Cleric, starting off in the small village of Tor Wen where a number of mysteries are currently becoming known. You can see more in the latest video above as the demo will be available from February 24 until March 3.

Create and guide your party of 4 adventurers as they head to the faraway continent of Neokos in a quest driven by their family legacy. In the face of the threat by the ancient and enigmatic Shadwyn, what choices will you make to push back the impending tide of corruption? Solasta II is a grand sequel to Solasta: Crown of the Magister, a much beloved Tactical RPG known for its faithfulness to the Tabletop experience. Decades after defeating the Sorak menace, a new fledgling party of heroes travels to distant lands in search of redemption.

Solasta II remains true to its promise to deliver gameplay based on the world's most popular TTRPG. Prepare your spells, land that sneak attack, smite this monster – bathe in the familiarity of your Tabletop experience. But that's not all Solasta II will have to offer. This new opus will also allow you to roam freely the lands of Neokos and explore and uncover the map as you will. Whether you stick to familiar roads or head off into the wilderness… The choice is yours. Just be careful – because, as we've always said… You make the choices, and the dice decide your destiny.

