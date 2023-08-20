Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Outsider Games, Tax Force

Someone Made A Game Called Tax-Force That's Going To Gamescom

Ever wonder what the X-Men would be like if they were hunting down tax-evading billionaires who are mutants? Enter: Tax-Force!

Indie game developer and publisher Outsider Games revealed this week they have made a game called Tax-Force that's coming to Gamescom 2023. In what feels like the Judge Dredd comics being written by the IRS, the game is an action platformer in which you'll play a superhero hunting down tax-evading mutant billionaires. Which, at this point, feels like a dream job. You can read more about the game and check out the trailer here as it will have a presence in German this week for people to check out the game.

"The Galaxy is in debt. In a final, desperate attempt to save the planet from bankruptcy and prevent the shutdown of Farset13's Solar Shield, you are invited to lead Tax-Force – an elite department of heavily armed Treasurers granted emergency powers to hunt down billionaire mutant tax evaders. You have just seven days to fight your way through their defenses, negotiate repayments and clear the debt directly, or reinvest in your city to grow the economy before the planet burns to a crisp."

Melee Combat: a focus on tough, close-range combat with hand-drawn, rogue-lite biomes that remix with every run.

a focus on tough, close-range combat with hand-drawn, rogue-lite biomes that remix with every run. Mutant Powers: Specials inspired by superhero mutant powers. Astral Projection! Metal Man! Optical Blasts!

Specials inspired by superhero mutant powers. Astral Projection! Metal Man! Optical Blasts! Strategy and Morality: Negotiate with targets to affect the economy, narrative, and gameplay on each run. Every decision challenges players to choose between sci-fi metaphors for socialist vs. capitalist economic policies.

Negotiate with targets to affect the economy, narrative, and gameplay on each run. Every decision challenges players to choose between sci-fi metaphors for socialist vs. capitalist economic policies. Rebuild: As you reinvest in society, the gameplay reacts. Price and potency of healing respond to public or private investment in healthcare. Weapons and criminal activity adjust as you increase defense spending, while new bridges and paths appear as you invest in infrastructure.

As you reinvest in society, the gameplay reacts. Price and potency of healing respond to public or private investment in healthcare. Weapons and criminal activity adjust as you increase defense spending, while new bridges and paths appear as you invest in infrastructure. Branching Narrative: Every decision leads to narrative consequences for the Farset13 citizens, as their stories are guided by your choices, and the city organically grows and changes around them.

Every decision leads to narrative consequences for the Farset13 citizens, as their stories are guided by your choices, and the city organically grows and changes around them. Timeloop: Death activates your time-traveling mutant power, sending you back to Day 1, armed with the knowledge of your enemies and the consequences of your actions.

Death activates your time-traveling mutant power, sending you back to Day 1, armed with the knowledge of your enemies and the consequences of your actions. Stunning Visuals: Gorgeous, hand-drawn comic book art style inspired by Jim Lee and 90's X-Men comics.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!