Soulslike Deck-Builder Game Death Howl Announced

11 Bit Studios has something new in the works, as they revealed the new Soulslike deck-builder title Death Howl this week

Indie game developer The Outer Zone and publisher 11 Bit Studios revealed their latest game today, as we got our first official look at Death Howl. The game is being billed as a Soulslike deck-builder, as you take on the role of a grieving mother who has treaded into the Spirit World in an attempt to find her son and bring him back. The game is being teased for a 2025 release, but before that, they'll release a free demo on Steam on January 20 for everyone to play. Enjoy the info and trailer here.

Death Howl

In forgotten lands shrouded by myth, Ro—a hunter from a small tribe—is overcome by grief following the death of her beloved son. Guided by voices from another world, she transcends into the realm of spirits, in hopes of bringing him back. Death Howl weaves an atmospheric tale of grief, healing, and resilience. As Ro, you'll face relentless spirits in turn-based battles that challenge your tactical sense and adaptability. To succeed, you must craft and master decks of powerful cards and use shamanic totems while unearthing forgotten tales and secrets that shape Ro's path.

Master Your Deck-Building Skills: Explore the realm of spirits and gather ingredients to craft cards from each region. Discover shamanic totems to enhance your deck and cast a variety of melee and ranged spells to balance your offensive and defensive skills. Each new card lets you tailor your tactical style while preparing for your next deadly encounter.

Engage in Grid-Based Combat: Face a host of restless and eerie spirits in grid-based battles where each move is crucial. Test your wit by fighting unique enemy types and powerful bosses. Grow stronger, adapt your deck, and choose your battles as you explore grim lands like the Forest of Howling Shadows or Meadows of Delusion.

A Mother's Grief, A Spirit's Journey: Take part in a mother's spiritual journey through grief, where every step uncovers a new layer of her story, reflecting themes of love, loss, and the path of acceptance. Discover a mysterious world of forgotten lore, where darkness whispers secrets and invites you to unearth buried memories.

