Space Robinson Will Be Getting Released On The PS4

ChiliDog Interactive revealed this week they will be releasing Space Robinson onto another console as the game drops onto the PS4. The game has actually been out for a minute on PC when it was released by developer Luxorix Games and then publisher Alawar Premium for Steam in 2019, and again on the Nintendo Switch back in 2020 through Crytivo. Now PS4 players will be getting what is essentially a complete version of the PC title, with a little bit of a clean-up and some enhancements. You can check out the trailer down below to see how it will play on the PS4 as we wait to see when it will be released.

Space Robinson is a new game in a fan-favorite genre, loved by millions of fans — roguelike. You'll get all your favorite things in one package: daring battles on a harsh monster-infested mysterious planet, large variety of weapons, procedurally generated locations, character progression, secret missions and even boss levels! Our protagonist is a casual repairman who was sent on a distant planet with one task — to fix the equipment in some local colony.

You are an ordinary engineer sent to Colony 21 located on a distant planet to perform maintenance works. You end up surviving a spaceship crash and make it to the abandoned Colony Base. While you are trying to find the answers, you understand that this place is not as friendly as it seems. You are just like a Robinson, trying to survive on a hostile planet lost in outer space. When he arrived at the colony, he was unable to find any living soul, but instead the planet crawled with hungry monsters willing to take a bite of our hapless hero. Now it's your turn to find out what has happened with the local population, and to get that info you will have to fight your way to it.