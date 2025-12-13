SpaceSlog Confirmed For Early Access Release Next April

SpaceSlog is a challenging and unique spaceship and colony simulator that focuses on shipbuilding, crew interaction, and exploration. Inspired by games such as Rimworld, Starship Theory, Dwarf Fortress and X-COM, as well as iconic media such as Firefly, Stargate Universe and The Expanse. Your colony ship is destroyed. Your mission has failed and with it, humanity's final hope is lost to the dark, cold void. But somewhere, deep within the universe, drifts a barely functioning life pod. Alone, hungry, and lost in space, you command a motley crew of ragged survivors. To survive, you must explore the cosmos and guide them to safety.

Whether you want to build a small but nimble ship with a small crew, or a large battleship with lots of crew, the choice is yours. Just ensure you have enough supplies to manage your crew and keep your ship functioning. Careful consideration must be used when placing doors and your power systems in case of breaches or other hazards. Each time you play, the game's events system will generate a different galaxy for you to explore. Whichever difficulty you choose will influence how this galaxy or events are generated. Stay in one place for too long or get stranded and your crew will surely die. You must keep moving and find other ships or factions to trade with in order to survive.

The needs of your crew must be met in order to keep your ship fully functioning. An angry crew may rebel, decide not to work or give up completely. Ensure you have enough food and water to feed your crew. You must also choose your captain wisely. Fight other spaceships with ship to ship combat. Gear up and board your enemies or descend to a planet and attack them on the ground. Ensure you have a medic bay and spare limbs to patch up your fallen heroes. All the game's data is stored in JSON files. This means it is extremely easy to change anything currently in the game and even add new ones. In the future we plan to expand on this even further.