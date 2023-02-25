Speed Forme Deoxys Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn Our Speed Forme Deoxys Raid Guide will help you take down this Tier Five Raid Boss during this weekend's Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn.

The upcoming Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn mega event will take place this weekend, February 25th and 26th. It will feature all four Formes of Deoxys (Defense, Normal, Attack, and Speed) in Tier Five Raids while Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon arrive in new Primal Raids, that are much like Mega Raids… but more difficult to complete. All this week, we will feature Raid Guides for these upcoming bosses so that you will be prepared for the fight during Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn. Today, we will help you build a team to take down Speed Forme Deoxys. Let's get into it.

Top Speed Forme Deoxys Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Speed Forme Deoxys counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Mega Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Speed Forme Deoxys with efficiency.

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Guzzlord: Snarl, Brutal Swing

Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Zoroark: Snarl, Foul Play

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Speed Forme Deoxys takes a minimum of three Pokémon GO trainers to beat. However, note that with boosted weather, Best Friends can beat this boss, but it will be a tight battle. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mythical and Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Speed Forme Deoxys will have a CP of 1645 in normal weather conditions and 2056 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!