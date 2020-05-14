Spell Saga, A New Game For One Player, Redefines Solitaire Card Games

Once in a blue moon, a tabletop game is produced that is not meant for more than one player at a time. Games like this, similar to Solitaire, are meant to provoke critical thinking and analysis in the player, rather than the competitive spirit. But what happens when a solitary tabletop game aims to provoke an emotional response from the player? Enter Spell Saga, a newly-developed game by SUBHEATHEN Publishing. This card game gives new life to this idea both by harking back to the critical thinking needed for Solitaire and soliciting emotions like many role-playing games of our time.

Created from the ground up by cousins Todd Michael Rogers and Lauren Rogers, Spell Saga is a brand new kind of game; a "tabletop novel", if you will. This game itself is set in the aftermath of an apocalypse and is billed as a post-apocalyptic fantasy Western. A player will take the role of "The Last Minstrel", a character pivotal to the overarching plot of the setting, and gain allies in other Hero cards while solving the mysteries of what brought on the end of days.

It's mentioned that it may take a bit of time to get the hang of the game – roughly ten turns, according to game blurbs in their press info – but once this is realized, the game is supposed to go much more smoothly. Furthermore, given that this game could feasibly go into any direction with one simple action or draw of a card, the potential for endless possibilities is very present.

Ultimately, it's a given that in this day and age, where people are socially isolating more than ever, a game where players can go solo to accomplish something is very attractive. We hope that Spell Saga lives up to its potential! Spell Saga can be bought and downloaded here.