Spider-Man Swings Into Fortnite Chapter 3: Flipped – Or Thwipped?

At the end of Fortnite Chapter 2, in a battle with the Cube Queen, the Island of Fortnite completely flipped over, sending its players scattered across the ocean where they are now floating in the water wondering what is going on and whether this is an elaborate allegory for climate change. The new trailer (after being leaked previously) to Fortnite Chapter 3 is now up, and it features a very familiar web-slinger. And the new name for Chapter 3, Flipped. But should it be Thwipped instead? Swinging and Sliding are two new playable abilities.

The new-look island promises a snow-covered island with shifting weather conditions, the playable Sanctuary location, New York's Daily Bugle offices, XP earned outside of Battle Royale, and characters such as Spider-Man and the character Foundation, who played a large role in the recent Batman/Fortnite crossover, and is now revealed to be Dwayne The Rock Johnson all along. Saw, might we get a Spider-Man/Fortnite comic book out of this? And continuing the plot from Batman/Fortnite, creating the closest we'll get to a Marvel/DC crossover in ages? Could happen. Here's a look at those new aspects of the game.

Epic Games stated "This new chapter brings camps, where players and their squad can heal and store items from match to match — bringing new persistent, social gameplay options to Fortnite. Plus, there are new weapons and items to help win a victory royale and earn the all-new, ultimate prestige — the Victory Crown. Keep winning to keep the crown."

But right now everyone is still floating about in the ocean, waiting to get thwipping…

Fortnite by Epic Games was released in 2017. It is available in three distinct game mode versions that otherwise share the same general gameplay and game engine: Fortnite: Save the World, a cooperative hybrid-tower defense-shooter-survival game for up to four players to fight off zombie-like creatures and defend objects with traps and fortifications they can build; Fortnite Battle Royale, a free-to-play battle royale game in which up to 100 players fight to be the last person standing; and Fortnite Creative, in which players are given freedom to create worlds and battle arenas. Fortnite Battle Royale in particular became a success and a cultural phenomenon, drawing more than 125 million players in less than a year, earning hundreds of millions of dollars per month, with regular gameplay updates ever since.