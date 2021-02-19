Spikemuth Time: Piers & Obstagoon Come To Pokémon Masters EX

This week is absolutely teeming with Pokémon news. Tomorrow, the Pokémon TCG will release the highly anticipated Shining Fates set which features coveted cards such as the Shiny Charizard VMAX, the Shiny Ditto VMAX, and new Amazing Rare cards. Then, Niantic will host the massive remote event Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto the next day, kicking off a week of Generation One-themed events within the hit mobile game. Meanwhile, DeNA are looking ahead toward Generation Eight and the Galar region with a new announcement regarding their latest Sync Pair added to Pokémon Masters EX: Piers and Obstagoon.

Here's the full Pokémon Masters EX announcement from DeNA:

We hope your week is going well. We're excited to share that Pokémon Masters EX's latest sync pair featuring Galar region Gym leader Piers, and his partner Pokémon Obstagoon, is live for players to add to their teams now until March 10 at 9:59 p.m. Pacific Time. The Dark-type sync pair of Piers & Obstagoon can be obtained in the Piers Spotlight Scout, and an all-new trailer rallying the people of Pasio to get ready to rock can be found here! Players can also enjoy new story updates that have been added to the game starting today, and Cresselia's debut in the Legendary Arena (available now until March 3 at 9:59 p.m. Pacific Time).

In the original Sword & Shield games in which he debuted, Piers is a Dark-type trainer best known as the leader of the Spikemuth Gym until he leaves the duty to Marnie, who is the most popular trainer from Galar among the Pokémon fanbase. Trainers can watch a YouTube teaser for this new addition here.

Interestingly, this video which shows off Piers' rockstar side isn't the only music-themed Pokémon event happening in February. Pokémon Day will be celebrated with a special remote concert by Post Malone, one of the most-streamed recording artists of all time. This is all just the beginning of TPCI's plans for this landmark 25th Anniversary year, so stay tuned for reports on more upcoming events.