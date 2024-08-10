Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1047 Games, Splitgate 2

Splitgate 2 Reveals All Three Playable Classes In Latest Video

Check out the latest video for Splitgate 2, as we get a better look at the gameplay as well as all three playable classes

Article Summary Discover Splitgate 2's three unique classes: Aeros, Meridian, and Sabrask, each catering to different playstyles.

Watch the latest gameplay trailer showcasing class abilities, portal mechanics, and action-packed scenarios.

Learn about the Sol Splitgate League, where Aces compete in 4v4 matches for fame and leaderboard supremacy.

Utilize portals and dynamic combat in futuristic maps, mastering new skills, weapons, and faction capabilities.

Indie game developer and publisher 1047 Games released a new gameplay video this week for Splitgate 2, showing off the game's three playable classes. All three classes have their own uniqe bonuses and drawbacks, depending on what your personal playstyle is for an FPS title. First, you have the Aeros, which has a Rush ability for quick movements, portal skills, and the ability to be in the thick of the action. The second is the Meridian, who uses Hypersight and Time Dome mechanics as a support class, enabling them to supply and assist the entire team while also healing them up. Lastly, you have the Sabrask, which is more for head-to-head compacts as they are more of the soldiers of the bunch and have far more tactical advantages than the other two. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be out sometime in 2025.

Splitgate 2

Ready to step into the spotlight? Eager to hear 100,000 fans screaming your name? Seeking fame and admiration? Then join the Sol Splitgate League, where the future is bright–it takes a team to bring home victory, but only one person can top the leaderboard. Play together. Stand alone. Suit up and portal into the action as an elite Ace in Splitgate 2, a 4v4 free-to-play shooter redefining what it takes to be #1. Choose your faction, customize your weapons, master your portal skills, and play with friends as you compete for glory in a galactic arena.

Dominate the arena with the ultimate tool–a portal gun. Turn the tide of battle with multi-dimensional combat through portals to flank your foe, or utilize futuristic physics to launch yourself for a jaw-dropping aerial kill. This is the future of Splitgate, bringing fast-paced portal gunplay with objective-based game modes and distinctive futuristic maps. Grow your skills as you unlock new capabilities for each Faction, upgrade your weapons, and maximize your loadout potential.

Dash around the battlefield as the agile Aeros, control the chaos as the tactical and time-manipulating Meridian, or run in guns blazing with Sabrask's raw power. Utilize dynamic abilities and diverse weapons to your advantage and playstyle. Mix and match factions to build the ultimate team. Recruit your friends and compete for the respect of the entire galaxy. Take control of the Hotzone while your friends hold off enemies portalling in from all sides. Stand together and steamroll your opponents to win the match and claim victory.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!