Splitgate Reveals Some Interesting End-Of-Year Stats

The folks over at 1047 Games decided to release some end-of-year information on Splitgate and there's some fun stats to see. The company released the info along with a brand new infographic, which we have down below, going over some of the stats from 2021. Some of the numbers include how the game has had more than seven billion portals spawned in the last half of 2021, which is an impressive number for the amount of activity there is in the game. There have also been a staggering 108 billion shots fired, and 163,011,470,780 meters that have been traveled through portals. According to the team, that is the distance equivalent of traveling to Mars from the Earth three consecutive times. Here's a little more info from the devs.

More than 15 million people downloaded the free to play game in the second half of 2021 after it hit open beta on consoles, forcing the developers to make the decision to delay the game's official launch until it could be ready to handle greater influxes of players and contain more polished and complete content (boy do we have some cool stuff coming for you in January!) In that time, 1047 Games landed more than $100mm in funding. Since then, the fully remote team has gone on a hiring spree nabbing leadership from EA, Tencent, Riot, 343 Studios and more to joint 1047 and keep building Splitgate to be the most robust, complete game it can be. We'd be happy to talk more in-depth about building out the team and what's planned for 2022 if you want to get in touch in the new year.

The end-of-year stats also came with a video showing off some of what the team is talking about in a fun recap video, which you can check out below. Splitgate is a free-to-play FPS that you can play on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

2021 Splitgate End-of-Year RECAP: A Year Full of STATS! (https://youtu.be/ShpfeE9e5E8)