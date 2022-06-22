Squad Announces New 3.0 Update With Tons Of Additions

Offworld Industries has revealed the latest update to come to their tactical FPS Squad as the game will be getting the 3.0 Update today. The codename for the update is "Amphibious Assault" and it comes with a number of additions that will beef up the game such as a new faction, map, music, and game features. Marines forces will join the fight as a new faction with some expertise and amphibious skills, combined with arms tactics and vehicles. You can read more about it below as the update is live in the game today.

Squad's new map, Black Coast, which is set on the windy coastal hills of the Black Sea, highlights new amphibious gameplay with attackers launching their assault from a massive oceanbound aircraft carrier to secure beachhead forward operating bases. Amphibious Assault also adds a new amphibious-focused training ground map and updates five current Squad maps to use the new gameplay feature. The newly added feature completely changes how Squad players engage with previously unpassable terrain, changing the defensive and offensive strategies of experienced Squad players. As part of the update, a selection of vehicles from other factions have also been upgraded with amphibious capabilities. To round out the update, Squad players will be hearing a brand new track and see in-game environmental features like mud accumulating on uniforms, to deepen immersion in this team-based tactical experience.

New Faction: Marine Forces: This brand new faction to Squad focuses on amphibious assault and combined arms tactics. Seven Faction Vehicles: RHIB Watercraft, M1151 Light Jeep, MATV Armored Car, AAVP7-A1 Armored Personnel Carrier, LAV-25A2 Armored Reconnaissance Vehicle, M1A1 Main Battle Tank, UH1Y Transport Helicopter

Five New Weapons: Including the M16A4 Full Length Rifle, M4 Carbine Rifle, SMAW Anti Tank, M9 Pistol, and Fragmentation Grenade

Amphibious Assault: Previously impassable river and ocean terrain can now be crossed. Vehicles with amphibious capabilities can traverse bodies of deep water expanding players' tactical and strategic options New Map: Black Coast – Black Coast is set on the rocky, windswept shores of the Black Sea. Nestled between foothills and fertile farmland, the gameplay of Squad's newest map will focus on amphibious power. Defenders must repel the invaders and prevent forces from securing a beachhead for further military operations.This map features an aircraft carrier main base focused on highlighting the new amphibious mechanics.