Squad-Based 40v40 Shooter '83 Announces Free Demo

Developer for the 40v40 shooter '83 have released a free demo this week ahead of Steam Next Fest and its Early Access launch

Battle as NATO or Warsaw Pact forces in an alternate 1983 where Cold War tensions explode into conflict.

'83 offers fast-paced, objective-focused matches emphasizing teamwork, tactics, and squad coordination.

From creators of Rising Storm, '83 blends realism with accessibility for intense, action-packed gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Blue Dot Games has released a free demo this week for their new squad-based 40v40 shooter title, '83. The demo is technically a part of Steam Next Fest, although they decided to release it earlier than expected, as you can join up with whoever else may be on the temporary server to fight against each other in an alternative universe where the Cold War heated up quickly. The game will also be coming out in Early Access before year's end, but a date has not been finalized for its launch. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the demo is now live.

'83

It's 1983. The tensions between NATO and the USSR have reached their breaking point, and the Cold War has quickly turned into an all-out conflict across Europe. Take the side of NATO or Warsaw Pact forces in an authentic, realistic, yet accessible online first-person tactical shooter. Welcome to '83! When we say that '83 is a spiritual successor to the Rising Storm series, it's not only the accessible realism approach that makes '83 worth that title. Members of our team have worked on all previous Rising Storm titles and also on the Red Orchestra franchise. Some of us have been in the biz of developing accessible realism games for the past 15 years. It's just what we do best.

'83 is mindful of your time. It skips the dull parts commonly present in realistic games, takes you to action fast, but does not neglect the lethality of war. You can absolutely still die fast, but should that happen, you're back in business within a minute or two. You might want to avoid the dying though, your squad needs you and every death matters, as the matches are only 30-40 minutes long!The ta ctical aspect of '83 lies in the objective focused flow of every match that simply requires teamwork to win. Clutch situations when capturing key objectives on the map can be solved with smart flanks, diversions, or well-timed fire missions, all coordinated across multiple squads within a team.

