Square Enix To Release Outriders Worldslayer This June

Square Enix revealed that they have a new upgrade coming to Outriders this year as Outriders Worldslayer will be arriving this June. In what is basically a game-changing expansion from developer People Can Fly, this version will jump you up 30 levels and throw you directly into the new content with a character that is experienced and leveled to the point of being able to take on heavy combat. You won't just be dealing with the pitty territory wars now, you'll be roaming the planet taking care of other dangers on Enoch and trying to save humanity. That is, if it can truly be saved. Enjoy the info and screenshots below, along with the reveal video from today down at the bottom, as this new update will be released on June 30th, 2022.

Outriders Worldslayer is a brutal 1-3 player co-op looter shooter set in an original, dark sci-fi universe, where you create will your own Outrider from one of four powerful classes. Begin with the original Outriders campaign or use the all-new Level 30 Boost to jump straight into the Worldslayer content with a fully geared up Outrider and journey across the diverse and deadly planet of Enoch. Face off against the most deadly Altered ever encountered, Ereshkigal, in humanity's last fight for survival. Beyond her, even greater horrors exist in the ultimate endgame experience, taking place in the ancient ruins of Tarya Gratar. Combining aggressive gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted customisable weaponry and gear-sets, Outriders Worldslayer offers countless hours of visceral gameplay.

"We can't wait for players to experience Worldslayer. In addition to a whole new story, we've introduced a number of new features that really expands and improves on everything players loved about the original game," said Bartek Kmita, Creative Director at People Can Fly. "Worldslayer includes nearly a hundred new legendary items, higher gear level caps, Apocalypse tier difficulty, Apocalypse gear, and new ways to progress your Outrider with the all-new PAX tree and Ascension levels. Not to mention the Trial of Tarya Gratar, a new endgame experience that's different from anything we've done in Outriders before".