Squishies Has Been Released For Meta Quest Early Access

Looking for a new puzzle platformer that has good vibes going for it and is in VR? Try out Squishies in Ealry Access on Meta Quest

Article Summary Squishies is now available in Early Access for Meta Quest, featuring VR puzzle-platforming fun.

Guide cute Squishies through challenging mazes using unique motion controls across five alien worlds.

Create, share, and play custom levels with a robust level editor and active community section.

Enjoy collectibles, achievements, and a Mixed Reality mode for limited play spaces and family-friendly fun.

VR game developer Brainseed Factory and publisher Perp Games have released their latest title, Squishies, into Early Access on Meta Quest. This is an all-new puzzle platformer starring these adorable squish-tastic characters that you'll maneuver around different maps in order to solve puzzles and challenges, ultimately achieving the goals for each level. What's more, the game will allow you to make your own levels, which you can challenge yourself or other players with, as you'll be able to share them with the community and take on other community-created levels yourself. The game is in Early Access for the time being while they work on the final version, but no timeframe has been given for the full release. Enjoy the trailer and info here before trying it out.

Squishies

Squishies is a head-scratching puzzle platformer where you guide courageous and cute creatures through a series of increasingly hazardous, challenging mazes. Use unique motion controls to push and pull the Squishies through their adventures in a colorful universe full of strange flora and fauna. Keep those little rascals safe while they climb, jump, fly and teleport-by-fish through dozens of levels in five alien worlds! You push and pull the Squishies from one side of the maze to the other, all while earning medals, gathering crystals, climbing slopes, and avoiding pitfalls.

Explore a huge universe – Across dozens of levels in five different worlds.

Collectibles and Achievements – Gather all the crystals, beat the clock or find the hidden egg in each level.

Level Editor – Squishies really comes into its own with its innovative, fully featured creation tools.

Community Section – Share your creation with others and play their ingenious levels.

Limited play space? Need to keep an eye on your own little monsters? You're in luck. Squishies® can be played in the newly added Mixed Reality mode!

