Star Trek Adventures Announces New Exploration Guide

Set your own course into the final frontier as Star Trek Adventures has unveiled the new Exploration Guide, coming this October

Modiphius Entertainment has revealed the latest entry into Star Trek Adventures, as the new Exploration Guide is currently up for pre-order. The guide basically offers up a ton of new options for you to take players into new sectors, meet new aliens, as well as have new missions and campaigns at your disposal. We have more details from the company as it's currently up for pre-order for about $49, with a release window set for October 2025.

Star Trek Adventures – Exploration Guide

The Exploration Guide is essential reading for any Star Trek Adventures crew interested in expanding their characters, missions, and campaigns into the final frontier and creating new sectors, worlds, and environments to discover and explore.Players can use the wealth of advice and random tables in this book to create original galactic sectors, star systems, planets, and planetary terrains, and then explore those unique locations in their crew's original Star Trek stories. The 144-page full-color hardcover Star Trek Adventures second edition Exploration Guide features:

New player character options, including two new career paths, 10 new career events, 21 new character talents, and five new options for awards and honors.

Options for characters who want to possess secret values, talents, or traits that are then revealed throughout a campaign.

Advice and random tables to create entirely new sectors of space for your player characters to discover and explore.

Tools to populate those new space sectors with notable star systems and cosmic features, including stars, number of planets, and spatial phenomena.

Advice and random tables to populate those new star systems with a variety of inner and outer worlds, moons, and ringed worlds for your crew to study, visit, and explore.

Guidance on exploring planets and planet-like stellar bodies, and nine different planetary terrains: cave systems, deserts, forests, jungles, mountains and hills, plains, swamps, tundra, and water.

Terrain-specific details and random generators for the terrain types and elements unique to that terrain.

Random tables designed to help you generate story hooks, advantages, and complications for each terrain type.

