Star Trek Adventures Receives Brand New Missions Resource

Modiphius Entertainment has released a brand new Mission resource for Star Trek Adventures with the new PDF Upsetting The Balance. This content is basically designed for you to create more Klingon-centric storylines within your campaign and give your players some awesome things to do during the TNG/DS9/Voyager era of the franchise. What will you and your crew of Klingon warriors do for both themselves seeking out glory and for the Empire as they monitor the borders between the Romulans and the Cardassians? The PDF is available right now and will run you $6 if you wish to purchase it. You can read more about the content within down below.

"From the Record of Battle: It has been two weeks since we set out from Outpost Victory 357 at the edge of the Triangle for our patrol. Aside from the occasional nebula and other stellar phenomena – which we have cataloged dutifully – there has been little to stimulate the crew. They are keeping themselves as sharp as they can, but when a d'k tahg sits unused for too long, it becomes dull. I am hoping our fortunes change soon."

This 17-page PDF adventure for the Star Trek Adventures Roleplaying Game is written by Troy Mepyans, and is set during The Next Generation era with the player characters being the crew of a Klingon ship. This adventure also contains advice on adaptation for use in campaigns based in other Star Trek eras. A scenario written for Klingon player characters, this mission captures the feel of the iconic species by showcasing a situation that portrays them as the warriors who seek glory and victory in battle; but also, that they are a people of high honor and will stand by those they share an alliance with. Embark through this well-crafted campaign and discover the new twist on an old trope.