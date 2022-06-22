Star Trek Online Releases Stormfall On Consoles With An Event

Gearbox Publishing has officially launched the latest expansion for Star Trek Online onto consoles as Stormfall is officially live. Xbox and PlayStation players will now get to jump into this new piece of the continuous story in which you will be working with Janeway, Leeta, and Killy in the Mirror Universe searching out the Andorian rebel you may be familiar with. Along with this expansion comes the new Heart Of The Storm event that will run for the next few weeks that will take you through some familiar Mirror Universe territory. You can check out more info on the launch below.

In Star Trek Online's latest update, players learn that Captain Killy (Mary Wiseman) and her Terran forces plan to summon a dangerous adversary from their past. Captains must team up with Marshal Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), Admiral Leeta (Chase Masterson) and an Andorian rebel named "Rae-Yeet" (Noah Averbach-Katz) to stop the Terran Empire from taking over. Stormfall also introduces a host of exciting gameplay content to consoles for the first time, including: Two Featured Episodes – Captains hailing from all of the game's various factions can explore two brand new episodes, "Blueshift" and "The Calling." Captains will team up with Admiral Leeta and Terran Marshal Janeway to rescue Ilia and stop Terran forces from summoning a powerful new nemesis.

Remastered Starfleet Tutorial – The tutorial for the main Starfleet faction has received a major upgrade. This new introduction will not only provide aspiring Captains with a smoother starting experience, but also adds new upgraded environments and even more interaction with the Borg and Admiral Janeway.

TFO Rebuild – "Forged in Fire" is a complete rebuild of a fan favorite, "The Assault on Terok Nor." In this five-player ground Task Force Operation, players will assemble an assault team to stop Admiral Leeta, who now has the power of the Pah-wraith, non-corporeal beings once native to the Bajoran wormhole.

"Heart of the Storm" Special Event – Captains who play through numerous episodes and TFOs associated with Mirror Universe can unlock an exciting new reward, the Kuumarke Visionary Ground Set.