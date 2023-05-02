Star Trek Online: Unraveled To Be Released On May 9th Gearbox Publishing has a new expansion on the way as Star Trek Online: Unraveled will take you into the next era next Tuesday.

Gearbox Publishing revealed the latest expansion for Star Trek Online is on the way, as Unraveled is going to be released for PC players on May 9th, 2023. Players will be able to experience an entirely new storyline in which you'll head off on an adventure to find and prevent a new force from messing with the timeline in the current prime universe of STO. The content will put you aboard the Enterprise-F, as first seen int he final season of Star Trek: Picard, giving the ship its proper due. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait for it to come out next week and eventually drop for consoles.

Star Trek Online: Unraveled

Following events from the conclusion of the Mirror Universe story arc, "Terran Gambit," your Captain will embark on a humanitarian scientific mission with Captain Kuumaarke to stabilize the Na'kuhl sun. However, this mission is interrupted by a discovery; a transdimensional Reality Vortex is disrupting space-time throughout the Multiverse. A conflict ensues with the Tholians, who reveal that constant use of time and dimensional travel has caused these vortices – and your Captain is partly to blame.

New Episode – Wish Upon a Star

While on a scientific humanitarian mission with Captain Kuumaarke, your Captain will discover a group of Tholians interacting with a Reality Vortex. Their intentions and goals are unknown.

New Task Force Operation – Leviathan

A five-player space Task Force Operation simulating a Trench Run exercise across "The Other" in a "What if?" scenario if the "Terran Gambit" arc had ended differently.

New Patrols

Two new Patrols: Jupiter Gauntlet and Bringers of War, based off of the "Terran Gambit" story arc. New Hard Mode is included as well for an extra challenge.

Lockbox and Lobi Store Items

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds items and the T6 Gorn Hunter Pilot Raider have been added to the Infinity Lockbox. Starfleet and Majalan items from Season 1 of Strange New World have been added to the Lobi Crystal Consortium.