Steeled Resolve Event Introduces New Species in Pokémon GO

The newly announced Pokémon GO event, Steeled Resolve, introduces Rookidee and brings back older Community Day-exclusive moves.

Article Summary

Power up your GO Battle League teams with returning Community Day-exclusive moves.

Join the hunt for Shiny Clefairy, Machop, and more with event-themed wild spawns.

Challenge yourself with new raids, including Deoxys and Mega Medicham, for a chance at rare Shinies.

Rookidee debuts in Pokémon GO in an event themed to help buff your GO Battle League teams. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Steeled Resolve event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, January 21, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, January 21, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Rookidee, a new Galarian species, debuts. It will be available in 2 km Eggs and through Magnetic Lures. Rookidee can evolve into Corvisquire, which then evolves into the final form of Corviknight.

Rookidee, a new Galarian species, debuts. It will be available in 2 km Eggs and through Magnetic Lures. Rookidee can evolve into Corvisquire, which then evolves into the final form of Corviknight. Shiny release: There are no new Shinies being released in this event.

There are no new Shinies being released in this event. Wild Spawns: Clefairy (can be Shiny), Machop (can be Shiny), Totodile (can be Shiny), Marill (can be Shiny), Hoppip (can be Shiny), Paldean Wooper, (can be Shiny), Shieldon (can be Shiny), Bunnelby (can be Shiny), Mareanie (can be Shiny), and Carbink.

Clefairy (can be Shiny), Machop (can be Shiny), Totodile (can be Shiny), Marill (can be Shiny), Hoppip (can be Shiny), Paldean Wooper, (can be Shiny), Shieldon (can be Shiny), Bunnelby (can be Shiny), Mareanie (can be Shiny), and Carbink. Event bonuses: You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration. This looks like an extended carry-over Event Bonus from the Fashion Week: Taken Over event. Magnetic Lure Modules will attract different Pokémon during the event, such as Onix, Beldum, Shieldon, and Rookidee. Event-themed Field Research tasks will award Poké Balls, Revives, Super Potions, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon. PokéStop Showcases featuring event-themed species

Featured Attacks: Machamp: Evolve Machoke during the event to get a Machamp that knows the Fast Attack Karate Chop. Feraligatr: Evolve Croconaw during the event to get a Feraligatr that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon. Quagsire: Evolve Wooper during the event to get a Quagsire that knows the Charged Attack Aqua Tail. Lickilicky: Evolve Lickitung during the event to get a Lickilicky that knows the Charged Attack Body Slam. Corviknight: Evolve Corvisquire during the event to get a Corviknight that knows the Charged Attack Iron Head. Clodsire: Evolve Paldean Wooper during the event to get a Clodsire that knows the Charged Attack Megahorn.

2 km Eggs: Shieldon (can be Shiny), Mareanie (can be Shiny), Carbink, and Rookidee

Shieldon (can be Shiny), Mareanie (can be Shiny), Carbink, and Rookidee Raids: One-Star Raids: Lickitung, Skorupi, Pancham, and Amaura (all can be Shiny) Five-Star Raids: Attack Forme Deoxys (can be Shiny) until January 24 at 10:00 a.m. Defense Forme Deoxys (can be Shiny) until January 24 at 10:00 a.m. Dialga (can be Shiny) beginning January 24 at 10:00 a.m. Mega Raids: Mega Gallade (can be Shiny) until January 24 at 10:00 a.m. Mega Medicham (can be Shiny) beginning January 24 at 10:00 a.m.

Paid Timed Research: Trainers will be able to purchase a Timed Research for $5 USD. It includes: 2× Hatch Stardust 5,000 XP 20,000 Stardust One Elite Charged TM Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Galarian Weezing, Azumarill, Diggersby, Clodsire, and more! Niantic writes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. local time."

Trainers will be able to purchase a Timed Research for $5 USD. It includes:

