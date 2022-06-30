Stellaris: Console Edition Adds Aquatics Species Pack This August

Paradox Interactive revealed that they will be adding the Aquatics Species Pack to Stellaris: Console Edition this coming August. The pack has already been a part of the PC edition since late last year, giving players a number of new options from species they normally wouldn't come across on dry land and putting more options into the game for various civilizations throughout the galaxy. Now console players can experience it when it goes live on August 25th. here's more info on the console version of this pack.

The Aquatics Species Pack allows players to embrace the life of a seafaring civilization as they sail the open expanses of the galaxy. Dive into Stellaris with a sea of new choices, and discover new life where one least expects it. Let a wave of new customizable options for player empires crash into Stellaris, with a treasure trove of new species portraits, ship set, origins and more. In all, the Aquatics Species Pack includes: New Origin: Here be Dragons!: An ancient, intelligent, thousand year old sage-like blue dragon is orbiting your home world. She protects, but also demands – is she a guardian or threat? Perhaps both….

An ancient, intelligent, thousand year old sage-like blue dragon is orbiting your home world. She protects, but also demands – is she a guardian or threat? Perhaps both…. New Origin – Ocean Paradise: Aquatic species have mastered the water elements and are now ready to harvest the rewards that a life on the sea brings. Gives players a larger home world, as well as happier schools that grow faster!

Aquatic species have mastered the water elements and are now ready to harvest the rewards that a life on the sea brings. Gives players a larger home world, as well as happier schools that grow faster! New trait: Aquatic: These species are adapted to live on ocean worlds but less so on others. Choose carefully when beginning your voyage!

These species are adapted to live on ocean worlds but less so on others. Choose carefully when beginning your voyage! New Civic: Anglers : Visit the agriculture districts to reap the spoils of the ocean: fresh seafood and rare pearls, a valuable consumer good.

: Visit the agriculture districts to reap the spoils of the ocean: fresh seafood and rare pearls, a valuable consumer good. New Ascension perk: Hydrocentric: Aquatic species have developed cheaper and faster methods of modifying their environments, by either terraforming planets into oceanic worlds or making them bigger by harvesting water from other worlds.

Aquatic species have developed cheaper and faster methods of modifying their environments, by either terraforming planets into oceanic worlds or making them bigger by harvesting water from other worlds. New ship set with a sleek look, designed to help you yacht your way through space.

with a sleek look, designed to help you yacht your way through space. New Aquatics Dragon : A new, majestic space dragon will now grace the stars.

: A new, majestic space dragon will now grace the stars. New Advisor: Sail the stars alongside the Seafarer advisor voice, inspired by high-seas adventure fiction.

Sail the stars alongside the Seafarer advisor voice, inspired by high-seas adventure fiction. 15 new aquatics portraits.