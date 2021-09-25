Stellaris: Console Edition Reveals Ancient Relics Release Date

Paradox Interactive announced this week that Stellaris: Console Edition will finally be getting the Ancient Relics expansion sooner than expected. PlayStation and Xbox players will be able to get their hands on all of the content on September 30th, as it will add all of the items below which the team posted this week. The pack alone will run you $10, but you could also get the fourth expansion pass for $25 to get this as well as the Federations and Necroids Species packs.

Uncover the ruins of long-dead civilizations in Relic Worlds to piece together the story of their rise and eventual downfall. Mine their derelict cities and ships to unearth the truth, discover powerful relics and harness them for your own empire's ambitions. In all, Stellaris: Ancient Relics includes: Said Ancient Relics: Collect and acquire valuable relics in your adventures as rewards for overcoming major crises or after completing a dig at an archaeological site and solving the chapters. Each relic gives significant benefits to your empire to aid in your interstellar escapades.

Those Who Came Before: Encounter clues about two extinct Precursor civilizations, the Baol and the Zroni, the former a sprawling hivemind of plantoids, the latter some of the most powerful psionics to have ever lived. Players can investigate these home systems to understand who they were and, more importantly, what one can learn from their demise.

Relic Worlds: Once filled with teeming life, these Relic Worlds now lie dead, replete with desolate ruins and dormant mysteries. Players can excavate guaranteed archeological sites on these worlds to explore these remnants and bring to light powerful relics and artifacts.

Dig In: Hit the dirt on a variety of enigmatic and alien worlds with more archeology sites available for your empire to study… or plunder. Each site begins a story with between one and six chapters to investigate. Retrace the history to discover artifacts and relics that can be boons to your empire.

Matter of Artifacts: Learning from history is much more than parables and antiques, it can often be the key to understanding one's own place in the galaxy. Utilizing archaeological research, discover Minor Artifacts, a new resource type which can help empower one's empire.

