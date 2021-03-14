Stellaris Receives Multiple Updates During Paradox Insider Stream

During the Paradox Insider event today, the crew at Paradox Interactive revealed multiple announcements revolving around Stellaris. First and foremost, the big news was that the latest expansion for the game simply called Nemesis will officially go live on April 15th, 2021. The new content will give fans some of the most powerful tools ever available in the game, which includes brand new Espionage gameplay mechanics for you to mess with others, and the ability to become the endgame crisis, literally. Next up on the announcements list is the fact that owners of Stellaris: Console Edition will receive the Lithoids Species Pack on April 25th, complete with the new Lithoid species which focuses on mineral production, relentless colonization, and some of the most highly resilient ground fighters you'll find of any species. That new addition will also come with the free 2.6 Update to the game, which includes a re-working of the game's economic systems. You can check out a video about the patch here.

The final announcement for the game came from Academy Games, who have created in collaboration with Paradox a board game version of the Stellaris experience. The game is called Stellaris Infinite Legacy and is based on the PC version of the game designed around 4x board games. You'll have the ability to customize and create an emergent story that will bring you back to the roots of the original. According to the team, Stellaris Infinite Legacy is an accessible two-hour 4x board game that grows based on your choices during play, so your choices will affect the outcome in several ways. The Kickstarter for the game was funded in 15 minutes, with nearly $2m in funding as of when we're writing this and 22 days left to go.