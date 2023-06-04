Posted in: Arcade, Games, Pinball | Tagged: Arcade, godzilla, pinball, Stern Pinball

Stern Pinball Launches New Line Of Godzilla Pinball Accessories

Do you happen to own a Godzilla pinball machine and want to make it look ever better? Stern Pinball released several new accessories.

Stern Pinball has launched a new set of items for people who happen to own or operate their Godzilla pinball table as a new set of accessories is available. This is basically for the ultimate collector who wants to take the table they have and make it even better or those who really want to make it stand out in their establishment. All of them are compatible with the Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition (LE) models for what has become one of the most sought-after pinball designs in recent years. The items include a Mothra Egg knob, a Ghidorah side armor, art blades, and, the shiniest and most expensive of the bunch, a Godzilla Heat Ray topper. We got more details about the designs and accessories from the company below, along with the pricing in case you genuinely want to purchase these.

"The Heat Ray Destruction Topper accessory will immerse players into a world of chaos, incorporating a custom molded Godzilla sculpture breathing a heat ray against a city landscape. With three fire panels, a custom sculpted heat ray plume implementing 21 RGB lights, and a special flash lamp projecting Godzilla's shadow, this exclusive decorative topper integrates distinct light shows and includes an exclusive "King of the Monsters Time Attack" mode elevating the entire gaming experience of Godzilla."

"Straight from the plunge, the custom Godzilla Mothra Egg Shooter Knob adds a fun element to an already exciting gaming experience, teleporting pinballs straight into the fight to become King of the Monsters! The custom-designed Godzilla Inside Art Blades feature stunning and distinctive hand-drawn artwork by Zombie Yeti, adding an entirely new dimension inside this world under the glass pinball experience. Always prepare for battle against other Kaiju with the Godzilla King Ghidorah Side Armor. This thrilling side armor further highlights the incredible cabinet artwork while further immersing players into the world of Godzilla."

"The Godzilla pinball accessories are a true game changer in elevating your pinball playing experience," said Seth Davis, President and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. "These officially licensed items will make your Godzilla pinball machine pop with excitement."

Pricing and Availability:

Godzilla Heat Ray Destruction Topper: $999.99

$999.99 Mothra Egg Shooter Knob: $179.99

$179.99 King Ghidorah Side Armor: #289.99

#289.99 Godzilla Inside Art Blades: $99.99

