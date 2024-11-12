Posted in: Arcade, Games, Pinball, Video Games | Tagged: godzilla, Stern Pinball

Stern Pinball Releases Godzilla Accessories For 70th Anniversary

Stern Pinball is celebrating the 70th Anniversary of Godzilla with a new series of accessories for their tables based on the IP

Stern Pinball has released a new line of accessories for their Godzilla pinball tables to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the film series. The company has released four different additions as you can get the Heat Ray Destruction Topper for $1,000, the Mothra Egg Shooter Knob for $180, the King Ghidorah Side Armor for $290, and the Inside Art Blades for $100. You can also get light-up speakers, which technically have been around for multiple designs anyway, going for $200. We have more info on the accessories below, as you can get all of them for your table via the company's website.

Godzilla 70th Anniversary Accessories

The Godzilla Heat Ray Destruction Topper accessory will immerse players into a world of chaos, incorporating a custom-molded greyscale Godzilla sculpture breathing a heat ray against a city landscape. With 3 fire panels, a custom sculpted heat ray plume implementing 21 RGB lights, and a special flash lamp projecting Godzilla's shadow, this exclusive decorative topper integrates distinct light shows and includes an exclusive "King of the Monsters Time Attack" mode elevating the entire gaming experience of Godzilla. Everyone can use an ally, including Godzilla. Straight from the plunge, the custom greyscale Godzilla Mothra Egg Shooter Knob adds a fun element to an already exciting gaming experience, teleporting pinballs straight into the fight to become King of the Monsters!

The custom-designed, Godzilla Inside Art Blades feature stunning and distinctive hand-drawn artwork with a new greyscale color by Zombie Yeti, adding an entirely new dimension inside this world under glass pinball experience. Always prepare for battle against other Kaiju with the Godzilla King Ghidorah Side Armor. This thrilling side armor further highlights the incredible special foil greyscale cabinet decals and artwork while further immersing players into the world of Godzilla.

