Steve LaCroix Becomes Wisdom Gaming's New President

Wisdom Gaming has appointed a brand new president this morning as Steve LaCroix will be stepping into the role moving forward. LaCroix's role serves as an expansion of Wisdom Gaming's partnership with LaCroix Sports & Entertainment (LS&E), which the two companies started last year. LaCroix will be in charge of most everything concerning day-to-day operations of the esports organization, reporting directly to Wisdom Gaming Founder & CEO Mike Zweigbaum. There doesn't sound like there will be much change or upheaval within, simply a new face coming in to help guide the company to bigger and better things. We have more info below along with a couple of quotes from today's announcement.

LaCroix will leverage his 30-plus years of leadership in the professional sports industry to drive the company's efforts around strategic planning, organizational growth and structure, revenue generation, corporate partnership integration, new business opportunities, brand expansions, and community engagement within his new role. Before founding LS&E in 2021, LaCroix served as the Minnesota Vikings' Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. He oversaw all aspects of Vikings-generated revenues, marketing, and strategy initiatives. LaCroix's last season with the Vikings was in 2020, his 20th with the organization after starting his career with a 10-year stint with the Indiana Pacers/Pacers Sports & Entertainment in Indianapolis, IN. LaCroix joins the esports and gaming entertainment company on the heels of a significant moment of growth for the company as Wisdom launches its best-in-class esports/gaming broadcast studio and event venue at Mall of America. Last month, Wisdom Gaming hosted and produced its first of many in-person events with the Riot Games' Wild Rift North American Series (WNS) Season 1 Championship LAN, resulting in over 8,500 attendees. LaCroix is the Owner & CEO of LaCroix Sports & Entertainment (LS&E) which advises properties and brands in the sports & entertainment industry. He serves on the Allina Health Board of Directors. He is Chair of the Allina Health Foundation & Philanthropy Committee, with his additional community involvement including the boards of the University of Iowa Marketing Institute, Hunger Related Events, and Thielen Foundation.

"Steve has a proven track record as a dynamic and strategic leader within the professional sports landscape," said Zweigbaum. "In our time working together under a partnership with LS&E, the decision was clear that his experience working with some of the biggest names in sports and his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings will be invaluable during our next growth stage." "Wisdom Gaming has proven to be a driving force in the ever-changing nature of the esports and gaming landscape, and I am honored to be joining this exceptional company and leadership team," said LaCroix. "I'm excited to bring my background in working in traditional sports to further evolve our partnerships with brands, game publishers, and our local community to cement Wisdom Gaming as a leading esports entertainment powerhouse."