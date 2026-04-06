Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Spellgarden Games, Thrifty Business

Sticky Business Devs Reveal New Shop Sim: Thrifty Business

Learn how to find used items that people may want and run your own thrift shop in Thrifty Business, set to be released on PC via Steam in May

Article Summary Thrifty Business is a new shop sim from Spellgarden Games, creators of Sticky Business.

Manage and customize a cozy 90s-inspired thrift store with hundreds of unique items.

Organize shelves, decorate, and grow your store to earn community points and unlock features.

Interact with quirky customers, fulfill requests, and host events to build a neighborhood hub.

Spellgarden Games, the minds behind the game Sticky Business, have announced their latest game called Thrifty Business. If you've ever wanted to know what it might be like to work in a thrift store or a consignment shop, then this is the game for you, as you'll work to build a brand new shop from scratch. You'll search for used items you can resell, set up the shop however you see fit to entice customers to check them out, and then make money selling those items to find new ones to sell. We have more details about it from the developers below, along with the announcement trailer and some screenshots, as the game will ve released on PC via Steam on May

Build Your Thrift Store From The Ground Up and Find Interesting Items in Thrifty Business

In Thrifty Business, you'll set up and manage your very own 90's-inspired vintage thrift shop. Search through boxes filled with pre-loved gems and use them to create gorgeous displays. Unlock furniture, decorations, wallpaper & floors to create a beautiful community space that brings everybody together! Adjust your layout and organize your shelves and racks to the finest detail. Group your wares by colour, theme, purpose, or whatever you like. The more organized your store is, the more community points you'll get to unlock new goodies!

Customize the furniture, wallpaper, flooring, and decor to make your store as welcoming and cozy as possible. As the business grows, you might even need to expand into the adjacent rooms! This is so much more than just a store. Listen to customers' stories and try to fulfill their requests. You can also unlock and host hobbyist events, turning your business into a treasured third space for locals!

Laid-back management sim from the creators of Sticky Business

Colorful 90s-inspired graphics

500+ different items to add to your shelves

Precision placing so you can organize exactly how you want

Customization options: furniture, decorations, wallpaper & flooring

A quirky and unique cast of customers

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