Stormgate: Campaign One – Ashes of Earth Arrives Next Month

Stormgate has revealed the first campaign coming to Early Access, as Campaign One - Ashes of Earth will arrive in two weeks

Article Summary Stormgate's first campaign, Ashes of Earth, launches August 5, 2025 in Early Access.

Story written by Micky Neilson with Marv Wolfman and Chris Metzen contributing to narrative depth.

Features a star-studded voice cast, including Simu Liu, Tara Strong, Matt Mercer, and more RTS legends.

Three playable factions, new RTS tech, and player-focused innovations like BuddyBot and Sigma Labs.

Frost Giant Studios revealed the launch date of their first campaign of content coming to Stormgate while in Early Access, as Campaign One – Ashes of Earth arrives next month. The game is currently free to download as they work to make the final version, but in the meantime they are giving you new content to play with what's online, as this arrives on August 5, 2025. We have the full details from the devs, as they have included the names of people working on both the content and voice acting.

Stormgate: Campaign One – Ashes of Earth

The debut of Ashes of Earth, the game's first story-driven campaign, represents a major milestone for the game as it exits Early Access. However, Stormgate remains in active development, with many features still evolving. When Stormgate launches on August 5, players can expect:

The Ashes of Earth campaign, chronicling the story of the Vanguard faction. Written by New York Times bestselling author Micky Neilson, with contributions from comics legend Marv Wolfman (Teen Titans) and Blizzard veteran Chris Metzen .

(Teen Titans) and Blizzard veteran . An all-star voice cast, featuring: Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Barbie, Kim's Convenience) Tara Strong (Bubbles in The Powerpuff Girls, Raven in Teen Titans, Harley Quinn in the Arkham Series) Matt Mercer (Cole Cassidy in Overwatch 2, Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan, Dungeon Master of Critical Role) Rosanna Pansino (Nerdy Nummies YouTube series) RTS voice acting legends Bill Roper and Chris Metzen

Three asymmetric factions for players to master: the stalwart human Vanguard, the demonic Infernal Host, and the angelic Celestial Armada.

SnowPlay technology, which layers onto Unreal Engine 5 to power the most powerful RTS engine to date. It includes Rollback netcode—tech that revolutionized online fighting games—to minimize the feel of latency in multiplayer, a first for RTS games of this scale.

Player-friendly improvements, including fully customizable hotkeys, unique AI skirmish opponents, and BuddyBot, an optional in-game helper for players looking for support.

A future of innovation through Sigma Labs, Stormgate's in-game experimental playground. Players can try out features like three-player Co-op Missions and the Terrain Editor Alpha, a UGC toolset already being used by the community to build new maps and custom content.

