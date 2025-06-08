Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Atomic Owl, Eastasaisoft Limited, Monster Theater

Atomic Owl Announces PC Release Date For Mid-July

The new high speed roguelite with an SNES vibe called Atomic Owl will be coming to PC, as it arrives on Steam and GOG in July

Play as Hidalgo Bladewing on a quest to rescue friends and battle Omega Wing in a neon pixel-art world.

Features include hack n' slash combat, roguelite progression, voice-acted dialogue, and weapon variety.

Absorb souls for upgrades, wield elemental powers, and take flight through vibrant, animated environments.

Indie game developer Monster Theater and publisher Eastasaisoft Limited have confirmed that Atomic Owl will be released for PC next month. If you haven't seen this one yet, this is a hack n' slash platformer with roguelike mechanics, and an old-school SNES art style vibe goinmg for it, as you play the titular strigiforme as you are on a mission to take out enemies with whom you have beef with. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game will arrive on both Steam and GOG on July 15, 2025.

Atomic Owl

You are Hidalgo Bladewing, a bird with a beef. Hack, slash, platform, and soar through a beautifully chaotic pixel-art neonscape in your quest to save your feathered friends. Elegant roguelite elements, transforming weapons, and fowl Ninja action await. Hidalgo Bladewing and his companions return to their favorite ramen spot following a perilous mission, only to be confronted by the vengeful void crow, Omega Wing. Two years later, Hidalgo must rescue his fallen companions from the clutches of this ruthless old foe—with the help of a chaotic, brash-talking sword.

Defeat hordes of deadly Tengu in fast-paced, skill-driven combat

Elegant roguelite zones that test your reflexes and grit

Die, retry, grow stronger, and overcome impossible odds

Voice-acted cast and dynamic dialogue

Absorb Meza souls to unlock powerful upgrades

Wield the Yutameta scythe and strike from afar

Choose your weapon – Hammer, Blade, Whip, and more

Fully animated opening cutscene sets the tone

Transform into the Void Crow and demolish the Tengu

Explore a vibrant world full of color and personality

Take flight and glide through peaceful sky sections

Collect elemental powers – Flame, Lightning, Wind, and Poison

Hybrid soundtrack mixing synthwave and JRPG influences

Hand-drawn pixel art with expressive animation

Fight a possessed egg yolk crawling with ancient evil and being all gross and stuff

