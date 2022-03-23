Stufful Debuts In Pokémon GO For April Community Day

Earlier this month, rumors swirled that April Community Day in Pokémon GO would feature Geodude and Alolan Geodude. Well, it turns out that instead of that, the true identity of the next Community Day species in the game is… Stufful. Stufful is an Alolan species that has not yet been released in Pokémon GO, making its Community Day the very first time that players will be able to catch it.

Notably, April 2022's Stufful Community Day will return to the old format of 2 PM – 5 PM rather than the extended 11 AM – 5 PM format. This was a predictable outcome, as we have seen Niantic using the Season of Alola to rip the bandaid off when it comes to the pandemic bonuses. You can just imagine what the #PokemonGO hashtag is going to look like today. Outside of that, the features look good. Here's what we can expect in the next Pokémon GO Community Day:

Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, Community Day Pokémon: Stufful, the Flailing Pokémon, will be available to encounter in its Shiny form along with its release.

Stufful, the Flailing Pokémon, will be available to encounter in its Shiny form along with its release. Community Day exclusive attack: Evolving Stufful to Bewear during the event or up to two hours after will offer the Fighting-type Charged Attack of Drain Punch.

Evolving Stufful to Bewear during the event or up to two hours after will offer the Fighting-type Charged Attack of Drain Punch. Special Event Bonuses: Triple catch XLP Double chance to receive Stufful Candy XL from catching Stufful Double Catch Candy One extra Special Trade during the event and up to two hours after Half Stardust for Trades during the event and up to two hours after

Standard Event Bonuses: Three-hour Lure Module duration Three-hour Incense duration

New feature- Group Play Bonus : Niantic writes: "Playing together with other Trainers will unlock the following bonuses. If enough Pokémon are caught near a single PokéStop with an active Lure Module, the 3× Catch XP bonus will become a 4× Catch XP bonus near that PokéStop for 30 minutes."

: Niantic writes: Special Research: As usual, there will be a $1 USD ticket for a Special Research questline. The ticket for the questline, titled "Strong Stuff," can be found in the shop closer to the event. There will be an event bundle as well.

As usual, there will be a $1 USD ticket for a Special Research questline. The ticket for the questline, titled "Strong Stuff," can be found in the shop closer to the event. There will be an event bundle as well. Event Box: The normal Community Day Box will be available for 850 PokéCoins and will feature 15 Ultra Balls, 15 Pinap Berries, 1 Elite Fast TM, and 1 Remote Raid Pass.