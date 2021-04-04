Stunning Legendary Art Coming In Pokémon TCG's Chilling Reign Set

The next official Pokémon TCG expansion has been announced as Sword & Shield: Chilling Reign. This set, which we reported on earlier, will focus on the new Legendary Pokémon released in The Crown Tundra, including Calyrex in both of its forms as well as the Galarian Forms of Generation One's Legendary Birds. Chilling Reign, which releases on June 19th, 2021 will continue the trend of alternate art cards that March 2021's expansion, Sword & Shield: Battle Styles, brought back into the fray. While the card list of Chilling Reign has not yet been revealed, we do know that the set will adapt (at least in part) three Japanese-language sets of Pokémon TCG to English: Matchless Fighter which has already been released in Japan along with the upcoming sets Silver Lance and Jet Black Poltergeist. One need look no further than the card list of Matchless Fighter for an in-depth peek at what is to come in Sword & Shield: Chilling Reign, including three phenomenal alternate art cards featuring the Galarian Forms of Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres.

The entire card list of Matchless Fighter can be seen here. The set features what I would call some of the most beautiful and unique artwork ever seen in Pokémon TCG. For me, it harkens back to Sun & Moon: Cosmic Eclipse when I'd looked at a card, stunned to see a style of art I never thought would've been seen on a Pokémon card. We have Articuno, which looks like it's overseeing the goings-on of Earth from some kind of heavenly snowglobe. We have a cartoony Zapdos going full Road Runner. Then, we have the card that is destined to be Chilling Reign's chase card, the Moltres Alternate Art, that looks part nightmare, part metal album cover, part high art painting. Stunning is an understatement.

There are many more cards to preview, so stay tuned to Bleeding Cool, because this is going to be a set you're going to want to save for.