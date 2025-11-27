Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Brickworks Games, Phantomery Interactive, Sublustrum

Sublustrum Remake Announced For 2026 Release

Sublustrum is getting a proper remake for 2026, as a modern version of the game is set to be released for both PC and consoles

Article Summary Sublustrum remake announced for 2026 with full support for both PC and modern consoles.

This psychological adventure is reimagined with fully explorable 3D photorealistic environments.

Experience a surreal narrative of memory, dreams, and brotherhood set in a liminal, retrofuturistic world.

Puzzles and gameplay now feature audio-driven mechanics, challenging logic and perception alike.

Indie game developer Phantomery Interactive and publisher Brickworks Games have confirmed they will be giving the 2008 game Sublustrum a modern remake. The cult classic psychological adventure makes a return to both consoles and PC, as they will take the original game and give it a full reimagining for a new generation of gamers. The goal of this version will be to expand and enhance the original with a new fully explorable 3D environments that will mess with memory, sound, and dreams. We have mroe info about the game below, along with the announcement trailer, as the team are aiming to release it sometime in 2026.

Sublustrum

Experience the story of a writer trying to understand the mysterious disappearance of his brother, a scientist. While attempting to decipher the purpose of a strange device his brother left behind, he slips into a liminal space between waking and dreaming, and the investigation becomes a surreal journey into the depths of his own subconscious. Move freely through a 3D photoreal world that blends Victorian melancholy, industrial structures, and early-20th-century retrofuturism. Here, the boundary between science and mysticism blurs, and mechanisms become vessels for the human soul. Sublustrum is styled to evoke images shaped by vintage lenses and the grain of aged film – a visual language that captures the ephemeral feeling of auteur cinema and fragile dreams.

In Sublustrum, sound is more than a mood. It is a narrative system woven into the gameplay itself, with audio-driven puzzles and motifs that guide you through the world. The dark ambient score is a core part of the story – and of the project's origin. Tackle new and re-imagined puzzles that present unusual challenges and reward associative, lateral thinking. Draw connections between memories and inner archetypes through puzzles shaped by sound, shifting gravity, and temporal distortions, and unravel the mysteries of this Flickering World.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!