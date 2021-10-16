Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Releases New Story Trailer

WB Games showed off a brand new trailer during DC FanDome as we get a better look at their upcoming game Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. No more are we getting weird teasers that don't really show anything, this is a good three minutes of seeing what the team has in store for this one. This latest trailer gives you the skinny as the city of Metropolis has been taken over by a powerful force that looks a lot like Brainiac if he decided to go crazy.

A lot of what's here is the kind of stuff you only see when the character decides just blowing up a planet isn't good enough. We get a better idea of what's going on as it seems he has taken control of several league members, and it's up to you to take them down before they kill you and everyone else on the planet. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released sometime in 2022, as we don't have a finalized date yet.

Featuring an original narrative set in the DC universe, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League takes place in a richly detailed open-world Metropolis. The story follows Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark who must take on an impossible mission to save Earth and kill the world's greatest DC Super Heroes, The Justice League. Restrained with lethal explosives implanted in their heads, all four DC Super-Villains have no choice but to band together and carry out this untenable assignment as part of Amanda Waller's infamous Task Force X. Fans can tailor their experience, whether playing on their own as a single player, switching between characters at will, or teaming up with friends in multiplayer co-op.

