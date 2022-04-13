Summoners War: Sky Arena Celebrates Its Eighth Anniversary

Com2uS has announced its plans to celebrate the eighth anniversary of Summoners War: Sky Arena, including several events for the next couple of weeks. You're getting at least three events to take part in including a new Nat 5 Monster Summon Event, Infinite Coin Shop Event, and a Friend Gift Event. You'll also be able to add the new legendary monsters "Shadowcaster" and "Hypnomeow" to your character rosters before you head into battle, and there will be some other fun goodies to take advantage of. You can read up more about the event below as its currently running in the game the moment you update it.

New Monsters "Shadowcaster" and "Hypnomeow" – Summoners War: Sky Arena players can now add two new monsters to their rosters, including Shadowcaster and Hypnomeow. When deploying Shadowcaster, players can stun enemies for one turn up to 30%, and decrease their Defense for two turns by up to 80%. With Hypnomeow, players can attack an enemy and deal damage according to their Max HP to put enemies to sleep. More information on the new monsters can be found here.

New Special Anniversary Events Nat 5 Monster Summon Event – Starting now through June 1, players can summon eight Nat 5 Monsters at the event page based on the amount of 8-Year Coins they've collected. Players get 100 coins and only new/returning players get 200 coins. Players can also collect 200 coins by logging-in daily and 2,000 coins will be given on "Day 10/20/30" of check-in. Full details on the event can be found here. Up to eight monsters can be summoned from the event page, and players can acquire one monster at a time, according to their coins collected in total. 1,000 coins collected – Summon 1 Nat 5 Monster 3,000 coins collected – Summon 1 Nat 5 Monster 6,000 coins collected – Summon 1 Nat 5 Monster 10,000 coins collected – Summon 1 Nat 5 Monster 15,000 coins collected – Summon 1 Nat 5 Monster 20,000 coins collected – Summon 1 Nat 5 Monster 30,000 coins collected – Summon 1 Nat 5 Monster 40,000 coins collected – Summon 1 Nat 5 Monster Infinite Coin Shop Event – Until June 1, players can collect special items at the Coin Shop, including a Mystical Scroll, Mana Stone +200,000, Energy +100 and 6★ Rune (Hero+) x1. Visit the event page here to learn more. Friend Gift Event – During this event, new and returning Summoners can claim a welcome gift when they enter the coupon code they received from another player. Existing Summoners will win Mystical Scrolls whenever a new or returning Summoner redeems their coupon code. Visit the event page here to learn more.

